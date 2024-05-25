Free summer shuttle bus launches in Appleby with hopes to boost tourism

Summer shuttle buses have begun operating in Appleby, Cumbria, in a bit to boost tourism in the area.

The buses are part of a summer trial scheme linking Appleby Railway Station and the town centre.

Specific trains will transport visitors down the steep hill into the main retail area and riverside walks in the town, as well as providing a return journey service back up the hill.

The Settle Carlisle Railway Development Company is providing the free shuttle service, working with Appleby’s Tourism Information Centre, businesses, and the local Rotary Club.

The shuttle bus has been announced just before the Appleby Horse Fair is set to take place next month. Credit: PA

Appleby TIC Manager, Nicola Elliot said: "We are always keen to find new ways of helping people come to Appleby.

"If they come by train they can enjoy the shops, our riverside walks and have lunch, before being driven back to the station to take the scenic railway home."

Appleby Rotary Club Treasurer, Alan McViety said: "The Rotarians were very keen to support this project, to help encourage people to visit Appleby by train.

"We have run similar shuttle services before when steam trains have visited the town. For those with mobility issues, the hill into the town can be a challenge and the shuttle bus was a welcome service."

The trial period will run from Saturday 25 May 2024 to until August, linking to trains arriving from both Leeds and Carlisle, picking up from Appleby Railway Station.

