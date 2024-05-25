Police asking for help locating victim of spanner assault in Workington

A man who was chased by another man with a spanner is being asked to attend hospital for treatment by police investigating the assault.

Cumbria Police say the victim has sustained injuries which resulted in blood being found at the scene.

The incident which took place on Kilbride Place, in Workington, at around 4:20pm on Thursday 23 May 2024.

Officers are also appealing for the victim to come forward to speak to them, and for any witnesses to do the same.

In a statement they said: "Police are unable to provide any further information into the levels of injury sustained to the victim.

"Police are asking the victim to attend a hospital for medical treatment and come forward to police to give some further information around this attack. Police are asking members of the community to assist in this investigation to identify the victim in this case, the suspect and any witnesses."

