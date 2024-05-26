Two men have been arrested as part of a crackdown on stolen vehicles being brought into Cumbria ahead of the Appleby Horse Fair.

Cumbria Police found a pick-up truck and four caravans in the county, which they believe have been stolen.

Officers first recovered a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck in the Brough area which they suspected was stolen from the Essex area.

A 27-year-old man from the Kent area was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released on police bail with conditions not to re-enter Cumbria.

Officers then attended Powis Lane in the Long Marton area, where they recovered four caravans, suspected to be stolen.

Three of the caravans are believed to belong to owners in the south of England, whilst the fourth is believed to belong to someone in Wales.

Officers have said they are working to contact the owners.

A 38-year-old man, also from the Kent area, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Superintendent Dan St Quintin, Gold Commander for Appleby Horse Fair, said: "As we head towards the 2024 Appleby Horse Fair, officers are working to identify and take enforcement action against the minority who either come to the county intent on committing offences or come here after committing offences elsewhere.

"This will enable the vast majority of people coming to the Fair who are law-abiding to enjoy it.

"The enforcement action taken yesterday was significant but will by no means be the last. Where there is evidence of criminality, officers will be swift in making arrests and recovering property."

The operation continued to the South Lakes area on Saturday (25 May 2024), where officers discovered an unauthorised encampment at a field in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Those on the field were given a direction to leave and moved on under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 powers.

A total of 13 caravans and vehicles were moved on as a result of the action taken.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...