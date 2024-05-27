A secondary school in southern Scotland has been forced to close following damage caused by flooding.

Moffat Academy has been shut by Dumfries and Galloway Council after what has been described as "major water ingress" on both floors of the building.

The school, which is one of 17 secondary schools in the councils catchment area, has a roll of about 250 pupils.

The secondary had been closed to all year groups due to the water damage but no further information has been provided.

It is expected that the building will remain closed until Wednesday 29 May.

The news follows a weekend of heavy rainfall across southern, with the Met Office issuing warnings of severe downpours.

