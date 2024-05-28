Annan Athletic announce signing of Josh Todd from Queen of the South

Annan Athletic have made their first signing of the summer transfer window as Josh Todd has joined the club from Queen of the South.

The 29-year-old has rejoined the club after his first spell at Galabank between 2013 and 2016.

Speaking to Annan Athletic following completing his move, the midfielder said: "I am delighted to sign back at Annan, I have really fond memories from the last time I was here.

"After speaking to a few people around the club, there is still a lot of people behind the scenes from when I was last here, that just shows the commitment and investment they have towards the club, I wanted to be a part of that again.

The 29-year-old has stated that he is "delighted" to have rejoined Annan Athletic. Credit: Annan Athletic

"After speaking with Wullie I knew it was something I was really keen on from the start, it was just about getting something right for both me and the club.

"Now it is signed I can't wait to get started in what I hope is another successful season for Annan."

Following his departure from Annan Athletic in 2016, Todd has played for Dumbarton, St Mirren, Queen of the South, Dundee, Falkirk and Ayr United.

Also speaking to Annan Athletic, manager Wullie Gibson said: "I’m delighted to bring a player of Josh’s calibre here to Annan.

"He’s a player I know very well and have a very good relationship with. He’ll bring good experience to the squad and is a reliable and consistent performer.”

