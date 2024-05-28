Cumbria Police are appealing for information following reports of a man walking "wearing no clothing" in Carlisle.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday 17 May on Marlborough Gardens.

A report of indecent exposure was submitted to the police with a man reportedly seen walking in the area with no clothes on.

A Cumbria Police statement said: " Officers are appealing for anyone who may hold any relevant CCTV, camera doorbell or dash-cam footage in the areas of Stanwix Bank, Marlborough Gardens and Etterby Street.

"Specifically, officers would like to hear from people with footage between midnight and 3am on 17 May.

"A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He has since been bailed, pending further enquiries."

