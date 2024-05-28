Two charged after man 'seriously assaulted' in Castle Douglas

An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested and charged following a "serious assault" of a 45-year-old man in Castle Douglas.

The incident happened at around 10:20pm on Sunday, 26 May, with a man "seriously injured" in Dee Avenue in the town.

The 45-year-old man was subsequently taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Detective Inspector Scott Wilson said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information, CCTV footage or dash-cam footage which may assist our enquiries to contact police.

“There will be an increased police presence while we carry out our investigation and anyone with any concerns or information can contact these officers.”

