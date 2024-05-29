Scottish Borders Council has said that Galashiels Academy is "progressing well" and that the project "remains on track" and will be open to students by Autumn 2025.

Construction began on the project in July 2023 with the aim of creating a modern, flexible learning environment which will also included spaces that can be utilised by the wider community.

Outside of the existing school building there are information boards by the contractor which will share information about the project and the community engagement undertaken.

Construction work at the school is well underway and is on track on open in 2025. Credit: Scottish Borders Council

The council state that the building has been designed to encourage collaboration, creativity and socialising.

A range of new sports facilities are set to be included as part of the build which features a swimming pool, 2G hockey pitch, 3G rugby and football pitch, grass football pitch, tennis courts and a 100m running track.

Councillor Leagh Douglas, Executive Member for Education & Lifelong Learning, said: “After almost a year of construction completed on the new replacement for Galashiels Academy, I am delighted to see the physical building begin to take shape.

“Once open the new facility will be a truly transformational facility for young learners in the Galashiels region offering a well-balanced mixture of learning spaces and providing students with an education that will set them up for later life.”

Construction work began on the project in July 2023. Credit: Scottish Borders Council

Scott Brown, Hub South East’s Project Director added: “The new Galashiels Academy is one of a number of inspiring learning estate projects we are delivering in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and it was fantastic to join the young people as they toured the site, seeing their enthusiasm and excitement for the build and hearing about what they were looking forward to in their new school.

“This visit not only showcased the great progress being made on construction, but allowed us to talk to the wider group about the positive social impact being made locally as a result of the project, including work experience, new jobs, apprenticeships and supporting community groups.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...