Scottish Borders nurse named 'Nurse of the Year' at national awards

A Scottish Borders nurse has been named "Nurse of the Year" at a national awards ceremony.

Lynsey Russell, who works as a senior charge nurse at Borders General Hospital received the award at the Royal College of Nursing Scotland Awards. Lynsey also received the Clinical Leadership Award.

Working in the intensive therapy unit, Lynsey has led on several projects aimed at both enhancing patient care and improving staff wellbeing.

She was nominated by her colleagues for the award who described her as committed and passionate about intensive care nursing.

The judges said her work showcased the very best of nursing in Scotland.

Also from NHS Borders, Rachel Gardiner won the Learning Disability Award.

Rachel Gardiner collected her award at the Royal College of Nursing Awards. Credit: NHS Borders

This was in part to her work raising awareness about the need for better support for people with learning disabilities in the justice system.

Sarah Horan, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at NHS Borders, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Lynsey and Rachel won the awards they were nominated for at the RCN awards on Thursday night.

"They are both worthy winners and deserve to be recognised for their hard work and dedication. We are incredibly proud of them both.

“Lynsey also winning the RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year title is a truly magnificent achievement.

"Lynsey works incredibly hard to make sure things are the best they can be for both her patients and her colleagues – and this award is a testament to how well she manages to do that every single day.”

