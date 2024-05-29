The draw for the group stage of the Scottish League Cup took place on Wednesday afternoon as Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Stranraer found out their opponents for the competition.

All of the Dumfries and Galloway sides have been drawn against Premiership opposition.

Peter Murphy's Queen of the South have been drawn in Group A and will face Aberdeen, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

Queen of the South have been drawn in Group A. Credit: ITV Border

The former Annan Athletic manager took over from Marvin Bartley who departed the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile the Galabankies have been drawn in Group D alongside Dundee, Inverness, Arbroath and Bonnyrigg Rose.

Annan Athletic have been drawn in Group D. Credit: ITV Border

Wullie Gibson has taken charge at Galabank, with the former Queen of the South player & manager replacing Peter Murphy.

Stranraer, who recently secured their League Two survival following victory over East Kilbride, have been drawn in Group H.

Stranraer have been drawn in Group H. Credit: ITV Border

The Blues will take on Ross County, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Accies and Stirling Albion.

