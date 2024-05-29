Seagull euthanised after being shot by crossbow

A seagull has had to be euthanised after being shot by a suspected crossbow.

The incident happened on Monday 27 May with the bird being found injured on Murrayfield Gardens in Stranraer.

Police Scotland say that the bird had been shot by a hunting bolt which was from a crossbow or similar weapon.

In a statement Police Scotland said: " Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident.

"Please phone 101 quoting 1512 of 28.05.24, or speak to a local officer."

