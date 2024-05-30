'Do not travel warning issued' as train derailed in Cumbria

A “do not travel” alert has been issued after a freight train derailed on a major route between England and Scotland.

Services are being cancelled and delayed because of the incident on the West Coast Main Line between Carlisle and Oxenholme Lake District on Wednesday night, National Rail Enquiries added.

Some lines are blocked and a very limited train service is running on the line that remains open.

Train operators Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express issued the “do not travel” alert, urging passengers not to attempt to use their services for journeys between Preston and Scotland on Thursday.

Ticket holders can delay journeys until Friday or travel with other operators.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are working hard to move a partly derailed freight train near Shap, between Oxenholme and Penrith on the West Coast Main Line.

"Sorry to passengers whose journeys have been impacted while we work to safely reopen the line as quickly as possible. Please check before you travel if travelling North of Preston.”

