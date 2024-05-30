England's national book town celebrates literary festival

Play Brightcove video

England's national book town is aiming to attract more visitors to the area as they host a literary festival.

Sedbergh was given the title in 2005 but has seen a drop off in visitors since the Covid pandemic.

Now they are embarking on a new push to advertise the town in a bid to attract more people to come throughout the year.

Carole Nelson, Chairperson of England's book town, said: “Walking and mountaineering books are like gold. As are these old Alice in Wonderland books.

"In 2005 we were acknowledge by the international organisation of book towns as England’s book town.

"We have had a hiatus with covid so it has just dropped off people’s radar and we started again last year with a small festival.

"It is not at the situation where we won’t be able to carry on, it is not that bad, but it is not like it used to be. It is not growing, the growth you see is inflation."

The drop off in visitor numbers have meant that businesses have had to explore other avenue's to continue strong levels of trade.

Heather Thomas, said: “The pandemic was actually quite busy, in terms of people read a lot more during covid.

"Then as people got more freedom to go out and do other things it maybe dropped off a bit more.

Paul Thomas, added: “We are having to work much harder across our mail order businesses and across the world to make up in the shortfall of people actually visiting.

"The fact that Sedbergh is England’s book town actually is a surprise to some people. Then they discover that Sedbergh is a really lovely place to come and see."

Local author Jean Briggs wants to encourage more young people to read. Credit: ITV Border

Local author Jean Briggs' latest novel is a number one best seller in America.

She said: “It is a privilege really to think that as an author you live in England’s only book town. It is amazing.

"We want children and young people to read because everything is in books that is how you grow and learn about people.

"It is how you step in other people’s shoes and get a better understanding of other people’s lives, how they live and how they feel because that is important."

