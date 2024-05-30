Scottish Borders Council rejects anti-strike law

A motion brought forward by a Scottish Borders Councillor to reject a new law which restricts people in certain sectors from taking industrial action has been unanimously supported.

A motion was presented to keep the rights of workers to take strike action, and was unanimously backed by members of the council on Thursday.

Scottish Borders Council are joined with Dumfries and Galloway Council in saying it will not be implementing the UK Government policy.

The Scottish and Welsh governments are also not implementing the law was designed to ensure key public services are maintained at minimum service levels.

