Workington Comets speedway team have equipment stolen in break-in

Workington Comets speedway team say they have suffered a break-in at their Northside premises with a "substantial loss" of equipment.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday 29 May.

The club state that they have contacted Cumbria Police regarding the incident.

In a statement the club said: "It seems the storage building housing the track equipment including strimmers, grass cutters, power tools and other equipment was targeted.

"We are currently estimating the loss to be substantial, with thousands of pounds of equipment stolen.

"A thorough police and forensics investigation is ongoing where we hope to get more answers going forward.

"Workington Speedway are aiming to get back on track for our home meeting against Plymouth on the 15th June."

ITV Border has contacted Cumbria Police for comment.

