Judge asks for time to consider sentence for 'prolific predatory paedophile'

A judge has requested more time to consider a sentence for a former Lake District football coach he described as a “prolific predatory paedophile”.

Anthony John Pickering, aged 62, is awaiting sentence for the sexual abuse of a player aged under 12 around the turn of the 1980s.

Pickering is currently serving a life sentence in prison for a catalogue of sex offences committed against children, including boys from the same club.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of seven years behind bars in 2020, when a prosecutor described his crimes as “indiscriminate” with a judge who handed down punishment telling him: “You are a dangerous man.”

In 2018, Pickering was handed a seven year prison sentence for sex crimes committed against young Lake District footballers during the 1970s.

That sentence was later increased to nine years at the Court of Appeal where the Solicitor General concluded Pickering had “robbed multiple victims of their childhood”.

Following coverage of the 2020 proceedings against Pickering, another man came forward to police saying he had been molested by Pickering in a changing room at the Lakes football club while aged under 12.

Pickering, previously of Claife Avenue, Windermere, faced trial at Carlisle Crown Court earlier this year where he denied two charges of indecent assault and one attempted serious sexual assault. He was convicted of all three offences by a unanimous jury verdict.

In an impact statement, the man had said: “I feel so much anger and resentment to Anthony Pickering,” the man had stated. “This man took advantage of me and stole my innocence. I will never get that back.”

In mitigation during a hearing on Friday 31 May, defence lawyer Vincent Ward told the court “Mr Pickering continues to deny the offending.”

Judge Nicholas Barker said Pickering had displayed “wholesale predatory behaviour”.

Though he was due to pass sentence, he instead adjourned the hearing to allow more time to weigh up contributing factors - including the links between Pickering’s latest conviction, and offences which he was sentenced for in both 2018 and 2020.

Pickering is now due to be sentenced on 28 June.

