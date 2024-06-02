Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of the squad for the 2024 Euros after he sustained an injury during training.

The 28-year-old whose parents are from Dumfries was carried away from the training ground on a stretcher on Friday.

In a post on social media site X, the Scottish National Team said: "Following an injury in training yesterday, Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of the squad for UEFA EURO 2024."We’re gutted for you, Lyndon, but know you’ll be back in a Scotland shirt soon. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

The former Queen of the South player had participated in all qualifiers for the Euro tournament and had scored once.

Scotland will open the competition on Friday 14 June against host nation Germany.

