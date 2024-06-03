The family of a man who died in a crash on the A7 have paid tribute to "a true and loyal family man."

Hugh Mooney, known as Shug, died aged 49 after a single vehicle collision on the A7 at Scotsdyke at around 4:10pm on Wednesday 22 May.

In a tribute his family said: "We are lost for words.

"To say our lives will never be the same really doesn't do our pain or loss justice.

“He was such a true and loyal family man, a brilliant friend to many, who would do anything to help anybody.

“We as a family, have lost the most beautiful soul, I as his wife have lost my soul mate.

“Shug will always be missed and forever loved.”

