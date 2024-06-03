'It is really important' - Diversity carnival takes place in Carlisle

Play Brightcove video

A diversity carnival has been described as "really important" for the city of Carlisle.

The event involved Multicultural Cumbria and took place in the city centre on 1 June 2024, bringing colour and noise alongside hundreds of people.

The event was designed for people in the city to celebrate our diverse communities.

The event attracted hundreds of people to Carlisle city centre. Credit: ITV Border

Saj Ghafoor from Multicultural Cumbria said: “Quite often diasporas don’t have those social outlets as they would in bigger cities.

"To have it here in Cumbria is really important because you can put a face not just to a flag, but to cultures as well.

"People don’t get to do that anywhere else so they will dress up in traditional outfits.

"It has been brilliant, people have been so excited and people that have been watching have been taking photographs and have got smiles on their faces, what more could we ask for."

The Cumbria Diversity Carnival encouraged people to wave the colours of their heritage in flags or dress.

The event took place throughout Carlisle. Credit: ITV Border

Teresa Mulholland from the Carlisle United Community Sports Trust, said: “For us as a football club and as a charity we do many inclusion projects throughout the city.

"We work closely with multicultural Cumbria so we are very involved in the community and events like this we get involved with every year.

"It showcases that we really do have such a diverse community and Carlisle United are very much a part of the community and we want to celebrate that diversity."

