Queen of the South sign goalkeeper Ross Stewart

Queen of the South have signed former Hearts goalkeeper Ross Stewart on a one-year contract.

The goalkeeper joins the Doonhamers after a spell with Partick Thistle.

The 29-year-old began his career with Motherwell, before spending two seasons with Albion Rovers.

His impressive form at Cliftonhill earned him a move to St Mirren and then subsequently Livingston.

He had a loan spell at Palmerston as well as at Tynecastle, before making the move to Hearts a permanent one.

He has also represented Scotland at under 17, 18 and 19 levels.

Speaking to the club website, manager Peter Murphy said: "We are delighted to welcome Ross Stewart back to the club.

"Ross has an excellent background in football, with a wealth of experience playing and training alongside some exceptional goalkeepers.

"Now is Ross' time to claim that number 1 spot. At 29-years-old Ross brings much needed experience to our squad after last season"

Also speaking to the club, new signing Stewart said: "I am delighted to be back, following conversations with both the manager and Jon the goalkeeping coach it was clear this was a fantastic opportunity.

"My brief spell at the club last time allowed me to see what the club was all about and I am excited to get started again in pre-season."

