Scotland super-fan writes song to inspire Tartan Army ahead of Euro 2024

Scotland super-fan Jake Pollock has wrote a song he hopes will inspire a nation ahead of Euro 2024.

Dumfries born singer and songwriter Jake Pollock is hoping the song will become Scotland's unofficial Euro's anthem.

He is hoping the song will rouse the Tartan Army as they get set to make their way by air, rail and sea to Germany.

Jake Pollock is hoping his song can inspire the nation in Germany. Credit: ITV Border

Speaking to ITV Border, Jake said: " My main thing about writing the song was that I really focused on the chorus and I wanted it to be a catchy one that I could envisage becoming a football chant.

"My main focus was trying to make a catchy chorus that I could see being sung as a football chant."

The song Jake has wrote is called 'Alba Gu Brath' a nod by Jake to watching Braveheart.

The Scotland National Team have been training at Lesser Hampden with their preparations ramping up ahead of Euro 2024. Credit: PA

He said: "I first heard it on Braveheart, it is sort of like a war cry in Gaelic which means Scotland forever.

"It has always been a phrase that you would shout to show allegiance to Scotland."

A lifelong fan of the national team, Jake was at the last Euro's with his dad and will also be at the opening game of the tournament as Steve Clarke's side take on the hosts.

Jake, from Dumfries, created the song whilst studying at university. Credit: ITV Border

Scotland take on Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in the upcoming tournament.

Jake wrote the song while studying at St Andrews and has received positive feedback from people in his hometown in Dumfries.

Speaking on the success of his song, he said: "Dumfries is where it has had the most recognition so far and it is the place where I am from.

"It has been great, there has been people I haven’t spoken to since primary school messaging me saying that they like the song and that will always mean so much to me."

