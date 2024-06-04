Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner visited Carlisle to campaign ahead of the General Election.

Before of the visit, the Labour Party issued a press release pledging to "build Cumberland Cancer Hospital".

The Carlisle cancer centre was on the list of "40 new hospitals" the Conservatives pledged to build by 2030 and was opened in 2021 as a cancer centre at the Cumberland Infirmary.

Their release read: "Labour has set out its commitment to deliver the programme, confirming it would build Cumberland Cancer Hospital and upgrade Shotley Bridge Hospital.

"This is part of the party’s plan to get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future."

When questioned about the existing hospital, Ms Rayner said: "We've had these broken promises of 40 new hospitals and we will continue that programme.

"We'll go further than that, because here in Cumbria and here in Carlisle, in particular, people are waiting longer to get appointments, whether that's cancer treatments, or whether that's other operations they need.

"So our programme to deliver those additional hospital appointments will actually affect real change for people here.

The Labour Party has described the press release as an administrative error.

Ms Rayner was joined by the Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry as they met with local party members in the city.

Labour currently holds no seats in the region after Conservative Mark Jenkinson won Wrokington in 2019.

During the visit, Ms Rayner said the party has changed since the 2019 election adding that they're now a party that "puts the country first".

"We need that decade of national renewal now.

"We've got that programme that will really change people's lives across Cumbria."

She said the party's focus was on securing the economy by reforming business rates to help local businesses, ending non-dom loopholes, and ending VAT on private schools to bring qualified teachers into the classroom.

She said the party was also committed to resolving housing and health challenges in the area:

"NHS Services in rural areas, in particular, is a problem, so making sure the outreach and community services such as Home Care First and getting care workers in rural areas is a challenge."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…