The key role that a Dumfries and Galloway village played in making D-Day a success was among the events taking place in the region today.

A ceremony was held at the village of Garlieston in Wigtownshire where the portable Mulberry Harbours were tested before being towed to Normandy.

The two temporary docks allowed the Allies to land thousands of vehicles and millions of tonnes of supplies in northern France which were crucial to the operation.

A parade including a display of John Webster Vintage Army Vehicles and Pipers from the Lochryan Pipe Band proceeded through the village.

Dumfries and Galloway Council Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Archie Dryburgh MBE, said: “As the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings approaches, our council is preparing to honour the occasion.

"We hope that many people will be able to support us on the day in commemorating the sacrifices that were made by so many of our comrades then, and in recognition of the continued active service of every soldier, sailor and aviator, and their families, who form part of our invaluable Armed Forces today”.

Wreaths were laid at a war memorial in the village Credit: ITV Border.

Children from local schools, community groups and Council representatives also attended the event where his Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Wigtown, Mrs Aileen Brewis, unveiled a commemorative bench.

Dumfries and Galloway Council Convener, Councillor Malcolm Johnstone, said: “Our council is proud to share our plans to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings, and of the hugely significant role that Garlieston played in the D-Day Landings on 6th June 1944.

"This is an opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life and to remember the many thousands of men and women who played such a vital role on that fateful day in 1944."

