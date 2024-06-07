Thousands take to Hawick's streets as the season's first Common Riding gets underway.

Hawick Common Riding is the first of the season and begins celebrations for towns across the borders each celebrating this historic tradition in their own unique way.

Since the early hours of this morning, riders have been patrolling the boundaries of Hawick.

Today's events began as the Drum and Fife Band set off to rouse the town at 6am.

The annual festival celebrates the capture of the English flag in 1514 and the ancient custom of riding the boundaries of the common land.

The event includes a mounted procession around the town. Credit: ITV Border.

A round 300 people mounted their horses and set off in a procession around the town where the main chase of the Common Riding takes place.

Frank Scott, chair of Hawick Common Riding Society, said: "It's the biggest event in the town, isn't it? And it's the biggest event in the season as well.

"It's the most important thing in the town really."

Ryan Nichol is this year's Cornet, he said: "The whole week as a whole has just been brilliant.

"I've wanted to do it since I was a kid, so it's sort of my lifelong dream to be a Cornet."

