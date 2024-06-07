General Election 2024: Full list of constituency candidates

Voters will go to the polls on 4 July in the country's next General Election.

New boundary changes mean many people in our region will now be voting in new constituencies.

General Election: What you need to know in the Border region

The full list of candidates standing in each constituency has now been confirmed.

Carlisle constituency

  • Gavin Hawkton - Green Party

  • Rachel Hayton - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

  • Thomas Alexander Ben Lynestrider - Independent

  • Julie Minns - Labour Party

  • Sean Clifford Reed - Independent

  • John Stevenson - Conservative Party

  • Stephen Patrick Ward - Reform UK

  • Brian Kevin Wernham - Liberal Democrats

Penrith and Solway constituency

  • Julia Catherine Weir Aglionby - Liberal Democrats

  • Markus Dale Campbell-Savours - Labour Party

  • Susan Jane Denham-Smith - Green Party

  • Roy Ivinson

  • Mark Ian Jenkinson - Conservative Party

  • Chris Johnston - Independent

  • Shaun Keith Long - Social Democratic Party

  • Matthew James Moody - Reform UK

Whitehaven and Workington constituency

  • Andrew Johnson - Conservative Party

  • Josh MacAlister - Labour Party

  • Jill Perry - Green Party

  • David Surtees - Reform UK

  • Chris Wills - Liberal Democrats

Westmorland and Lonsdale Constituency

  • Phil Clayton - Green Party

  • Tim Farron - Liberal Democrats

  • Matty Jackman - Conservative Party

  • Wendy Margaret Long - Social Democratic Party

  • Pippa Smith - Labour Party

  • Izzy Solabarrieta - Heritage Party

  • John Studholme - Independent

  • James Edmund Townley - Reform UK

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk County Constituency

  • Raymond Lawrence Georgeson - Scottish Liberal Democrats 

  • Hamish Goldie-Scott - Scottish Family Party

  • Carolyn Grant - Reform UK 

  • John Lamont - Scottish Conservative and Unionist 

  • Neil MacKinnon - Scottish Green Party 

  • Ellie Merton - Independent 

  • Caitlin Stott - Scottish Labour

  • David James Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale constituency

  • Dominic Ashmole - Scottish Greens

  • Drummond Begg - Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • Daniel Coleman - Scottish Labour Party

  • Gareth Kirk - Scottish Family Party

  • David Alexander Kirkwood - Reform UK

  • Kim Marshall - Scottish National Party (SNP)

  • David Gordon Mundell - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Dumfries & Galloway constituency

  • John Matthew Cooper - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

  • David Philip Griffiths - Heritage Party - Freedom. Family. Nation.

  • Charles Anthony Keal - Reform UK

  • Tracey Little - Scottish National Party (SNP)

  • Iain McDonald - Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • Laura Moodie - Scottish Greens

  • James Wallace - Scottish Labour Party

