General Election 2024: Full list of constituency candidates
Voters will go to the polls on 4 July in the country's next General Election.
New boundary changes mean many people in our region will now be voting in new constituencies.
The full list of candidates standing in each constituency has now been confirmed.
Carlisle constituency
Gavin Hawkton - Green Party
Rachel Hayton - Social Democratic Party (SDP)
Thomas Alexander Ben Lynestrider - Independent
Julie Minns - Labour Party
Sean Clifford Reed - Independent
John Stevenson - Conservative Party
Stephen Patrick Ward - Reform UK
Brian Kevin Wernham - Liberal Democrats
Penrith and Solway constituency
Julia Catherine Weir Aglionby - Liberal Democrats
Markus Dale Campbell-Savours - Labour Party
Susan Jane Denham-Smith - Green Party
Roy Ivinson
Mark Ian Jenkinson - Conservative Party
Chris Johnston - Independent
Shaun Keith Long - Social Democratic Party
Matthew James Moody - Reform UK
Whitehaven and Workington constituency
Andrew Johnson - Conservative Party
Josh MacAlister - Labour Party
Jill Perry - Green Party
David Surtees - Reform UK
Chris Wills - Liberal Democrats
Westmorland and Lonsdale Constituency
Phil Clayton - Green Party
Tim Farron - Liberal Democrats
Matty Jackman - Conservative Party
Wendy Margaret Long - Social Democratic Party
Pippa Smith - Labour Party
Izzy Solabarrieta - Heritage Party
John Studholme - Independent
James Edmund Townley - Reform UK
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk County Constituency
Raymond Lawrence Georgeson - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Hamish Goldie-Scott - Scottish Family Party
Carolyn Grant - Reform UK
John Lamont - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Neil MacKinnon - Scottish Green Party
Ellie Merton - Independent
Caitlin Stott - Scottish Labour
David James Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale constituency
Dominic Ashmole - Scottish Greens
Drummond Begg - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Daniel Coleman - Scottish Labour Party
Gareth Kirk - Scottish Family Party
David Alexander Kirkwood - Reform UK
Kim Marshall - Scottish National Party (SNP)
David Gordon Mundell - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Dumfries & Galloway constituency
John Matthew Cooper - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
David Philip Griffiths - Heritage Party - Freedom. Family. Nation.
Charles Anthony Keal - Reform UK
Tracey Little - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Iain McDonald - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Laura Moodie - Scottish Greens
James Wallace - Scottish Labour Party
