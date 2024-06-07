General Election 2024: Full list of constituency candidates

Play Brightcove video

Voters will go to the polls on 4 July in the country's next General Election.

New boundary changes mean many people in our region will now be voting in new constituencies.

The full list of candidates standing in each constituency has now been confirmed.

Carlisle constituency

Gavin Hawkton - Green Party

Rachel Hayton - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Thomas Alexander Ben Lynestrider - Independent

Julie Minns - Labour Party

Sean Clifford Reed - Independent

John Stevenson - Conservative Party

Stephen Patrick Ward - Reform UK

Brian Kevin Wernham - Liberal Democrats

Penrith and Solway constituency

Julia Catherine Weir Aglionby - Liberal Democrats

Markus Dale Campbell-Savours - Labour Party

Susan Jane Denham-Smith - Green Party

Roy Ivinson

Mark Ian Jenkinson - Conservative Party

Chris Johnston - Independent

Shaun Keith Long - Social Democratic Party

Matthew James Moody - Reform UK

Whitehaven and Workington constituency

Andrew Johnson - Conservative Party

Josh MacAlister - Labour Party

Jill Perry - Green Party

David Surtees - Reform UK

Chris Wills - Liberal Democrats

Westmorland and Lonsdale Constituency

Phil Clayton - Green Party

Tim Farron - Liberal Democrats

Matty Jackman - Conservative Party

Wendy Margaret Long - Social Democratic Party

Pippa Smith - Labour Party

Izzy Solabarrieta - Heritage Party

John Studholme - Independent

James Edmund Townley - Reform UK

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk County Constituency

Raymond Lawrence Georgeson - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Hamish Goldie-Scott - Scottish Family Party

Carolyn Grant - Reform UK

John Lamont - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Neil MacKinnon - Scottish Green Party

Ellie Merton - Independent

Caitlin Stott - Scottish Labour

David James Wilson - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale constituency

Dominic Ashmole - Scottish Greens

Drummond Begg - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Daniel Coleman - Scottish Labour Party

Gareth Kirk - Scottish Family Party

David Alexander Kirkwood - Reform UK

Kim Marshall - Scottish National Party (SNP)

David Gordon Mundell - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Dumfries & Galloway constituency

John Matthew Cooper - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

David Philip Griffiths - Heritage Party - Freedom. Family. Nation.

Charles Anthony Keal - Reform UK

Tracey Little - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Iain McDonald - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Laura Moodie - Scottish Greens

James Wallace - Scottish Labour Party

