Man jailed for single-blow attack which left victim with brain injury

A man has been jailed for two years after a violent attack left his victim with a life-threatening brain injury.

Liam McConnell, 29, was taking a taxi from Workington to Whitehaven at around 2:40am on 14 April 2024, when he struck a man who put his hand on the passenger door as he got out.

The female taxi driver saw McConnell move towards the man with his right hand and recalled hearing a thud before seeing the attacker casually walk away.

She found the man bloodied on the pavement with a wound to the back of his head.

Police administered CPR and paramedics continued treatment before he was taken to the West Cumberland Hospital, and then transferred to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Relatives were initially warned he may not survive surgery.

A CT scan showed multiple bleeds on the brain and the man remained in hospital for two months.

The victim was described as “loved, likeable and popular” in two dozen pages of impact statements provided by family members and friends.

McConnell, of Gameriggs Road, Whitehaven, was identified as the attacker having left a passport in the taxi.

When brought to court he admitted causing the man grievous bodily harm.

The court heard he had 26 convictions, including two for violence, on his criminal record for 49 offences.

Judge Fanning imposed a 27-month jail term.

