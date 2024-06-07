The commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day may now be over, but people across the country are still remembering those who took part in the historic invasion.

One of those was naval commander Sir Bertram Ramsay, who was key to the success of both the Dunkirk evacuation and the D-Day landings.

The admiral had one day hoped to retire to this home in the Scottish Borders, but he was killed in a plane crash in January 1945.

The Admiral's grandson now runs a museum at his family home dedicated to his life and career.

The museum, which was opened last year, tells the story of Admiral Ramsay's home life and the effect the war had on the family.

His son, Will Ramsey said: "H e was the figurehead of some incredible bravery by so many people, and that needs to be recognized and those stories need to be told today, in an era where kids today's grandfathers were too young to have served in World War Two.

"So we're at a point where these stories are going into the history books."

"It makes me feel incredibly proud to know his role in it, and it's made me think about the bravery that he showed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...