Thousands flock to 184th Cumberland Show

The 184th Cumberland Show at Warwick On Eden took place on Saturday, June 8th.

Thousands went along with farmers presenting their very best to the Judges at the sheep and cattle showcasing, with plenty of family-friendly demonstrations with the Fun Dog Show, Circus Workshop, and cooking displays.

The weather took a turn mid-afternoon with a brief rainshower, with the weather also proving a key talking point as farmers came together.

Dairy Farmer Mark Wilson, who has a farm near Appleby, said: "It's causing a lot of problems, especially trying to get crops in, trying to plant crops, trying to move slurry about everything. It all corresponds really."

Cattle Farmer Julie Sedgewick said: "It's been a very difficult lambing time. We have sheep as well as cattle. We are actually on the other side of the country in Northumbria, but it hasn't been too bad but you just sit home all the time and you very rarely see people."

Jeremy Griffiths has been the Field Chairman for the last 15 year, and this was his final year in the role.

He told ITV News: "It has a very good reputation for the standard of stock that we've got here, not just cattle, and sheep, but a solid reputation and we try and build on it.

Our marquee for cattle is almost unique to us, apart from perhaps the Highland Show or something like that that puts on something like that, which brings the farmers here. We do it professionally and they appreciate it and come and support us."

