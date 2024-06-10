Bridges to close in Kendal 'until further notice' due to structural concerns

Two bridges near Kendal are set to close from Wednesday 12 June until further notice due to structural concerns.

Westmorland and Furness Council has stated that the Brigsteer and Underbarrow bridges on the A591 near to Kendal will close as a precautionary measure due to structural concerns.

An external report conducted by the council has recommended the closure of the two bridges to allow further assessments to take place.

The council has advised motorists that a diversion route is going to be in place.

Phil Greenup, Assistant Director for Sustainable Transport and Highways said: “A full closure will be implemented as a precautionary measure for public safety on both bridges, until further notice, to allow for detailed assessments.

“We appreciate that these closures, even with the diversions, will cause inconvenience for residents, communities, and road users and we thank you in advance for your patience as we carry out these essential assessments.”

Throughout the work taking place the A591 will remain open and the council say that the safety of the road will not be compromised.

