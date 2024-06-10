Five men arrested after teenager suffers "significant arm injury" in Appleby

Police are appealing for information after a teenager suffered serious injuries in Appleby.

Cumbria Police responded in the early hours of Sunday morning (9 June) to a residential field at Appleby.

Officers are investigating the incident which left a 16-year-old boy with a significant arm injury.

The cause of the injury is currently unknown but police believe it may have resulted from an assault.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. All five were released on police bail, with conditions not to enter the county unless to answer bail.

The boy remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Cumbria Police say they do not believe the incident has involved a knife or any other type of bladed article.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting incident number 35 of 9 June 2024.

