Three people have been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a stabbing in Carlisle.

The incident happened shortly after 8am on Monday, 10 June on Whernside in the city.

A women in her 50s and a child have been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A man in his 50s was also taken to Cumberland Infirmary with a stab wound and his condition is described as stable.

A Cumbria Police statement said: " Emergency services are currently responding to a report of an incident on Whernside, Carlisle.

"There is no wider threat to the public and officers are asking member of the public to avoid the area whilst officers conduct their investigations."

