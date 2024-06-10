Train services between Stranraer and Glasgow to resume in July after hotel fire

Train services between Stranraer and Glasgow are set to resume by mid-July following a fire at the Station Hotel in Ayr.

Direct services between Ayr and Glasgow Central will resume on Monday, 17 June, as South Ayrshire Council completes work on the building.

Network Rail engineers are already removing debris and repairing the tracks in preparation for the return of trains.

Liam Sumpter, managing director, Network Rail, said: “Our thanks go to South Ayrshire Council for completing the critical safety work at the former Ayr Station Hotel.

“Our teams are working hard to have the track ready and alongside our colleagues at ScotRail we’re looking forward to welcoming passengers back to the station and on to services next week.

ScotRail services will be able to operate between Stranraer and Glasgow from mid-July. Credit: PA

“We’d like to thank passengers and the Ayr community for their patience and understanding during the station closure.”

David Lister, ScotRail Safety, Sustainability & Asset Director, said: “The devastating fire at the former station hotel has had a significant impact on ScotRail services in the south west of Scotland and we have worked closely and collaboratively with South Ayrshire Council, Network Rail, and other partners during this challenging period.

“We know how much people rely on rail services, so we’re pleased that from 17 June, we’ll be able to reintroduce electric services between Ayr and Glasgow and will work with Network Rail to complete all activities required to re-establish services south of Ayr due to the extended period of closure.

“We’re grateful to customers for their patience and understanding while we work towards the full return of services later in July.”

