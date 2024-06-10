Two major roads in Carlisle closed as weeks of disruption set to hit city

Two major roads in Carlisle are closed for improvement works for the next two weeks.

Parkhouse Road and Wigton Road in the city are both closed for improvement works to the carriageways and to improve the drainage.

Parkhouse Road and Wigton Road were both shut on Monday, 10 June and will be closed for two weeks and one week.

Moorhouse Road will also be closed for three weeks from Monday, 24 June.

Where and when is the work taking place?

Parkhouse Road - The road is closed for two weeks from Monday, 10 June for two weeks between 8am and 5pm, excluding weekends.

Wigton Road - There will be temporary traffic lights in place with work commencing on Monday, 10 June for one week. Work will take place between 8am and 4pm, excluding weekends.

Moorhouse Road - Work will begin on Monday, 24 June for three weeks between 8am and 5pm.

In a statement Cumberland Council said: "The projects will make improvements to the carriageway and improve the drainage on Wigton Road.

"Projects at Parkhouse Road and Moorhouse Road will include a new surface which will improve the road's durability and ride quality, replace ironwork to aid future maintenance, and renew line markings.

"f residents or businesses require access to their property, please discuss this with the Traffic Marshal who will be on site during the works, please be aware that there might be some delays in accessing properties.

"Access will be maintained for emergency services during the works.

"Cumberland Council wishes to thank the community for their continued support and patience while we improve the road network and apologise for any inconvenience."

