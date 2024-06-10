Two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Carlisle

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Carlisle.

The incident happened shortly after 8am on Monday, 10 June on Whernside in the west of the city.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody and a 53-year-old woman has been arrested but remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A girl of primary school age remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Cumbria Police received a report at 8:06am to a male with stab wounds.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "There continues to be no further risk to the public and they should expect to see a continue police presence in the area whilst officers carry out investigations.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it , quoting incident number 30 of 10 June 2024. You can also phone on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...