Australian cricketers face off against Cumbrian side as part of UK tour

It may not be the Ashes but a group of Australian cricketers descended on Cumbria as part of their special UK tour.

The cricketers from down under were back in Caldbeck for a rematch, five years on from their last visit to the Cumbrian village.

The team is made up from cricketers from New South Wales, Victoria and neighbouring New Zealand.

Lindsay Fisher from Exotic Cricket Tours, said: “When we go on these tours we like to play at unique grounds, and this is a unique ground.

The side from Australia made their second appearance in Caldbeck. Credit: ITV Border

"That is really what we are looking for, not so much to play highly competitive games but games for people who have paid to come on tour can have a bat and a bowl and enjoy it."

Tom O’Brian the Australian captain explains how the locals don't like losing to their competitors.

He said: “It doesn’t matter how old the guys are they want to come out an beat Australians.

"We have played 20-year-old’s, 30-year-old’s, even 50-year-old’s but today is the closest we have it on par when it comes to age. It has been really good but I think they just like beating Aussies."

The aim of the match is to raise money for the next generation of cricketers. Credit: ITV Border

The plan is for the tour to come back next year and no matter what the result, the real aim is to raise money to help the next generation of players.

Matthew Burbury, Caldbeck Cricket Club, said: “It is a privilege that they have decided to come back to Caldbeck.

"They were here five years ago and thoroughly enjoyed. You have the church, the river, it is small and compact and you have got the hayfield."

