Cumbria Police issue domestic violence warning ahead of Euro 2024

Cumbria Police have issued a domestic violence warning ahead of Euro 2024.

The force say that in previous years they have had an increase in reports of domestic abuse during major football tournaments.

Cumbria Police say that officers have been planning for this for "some time" and " are keen for those who suffer such offences to know help and support is available."

What will officers be doing?

Officers will be deployed in specialist roles as part of the force’s efforts to tackle the issue of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls. These officers are trained to spot potential offenders who may target vulnerable people coming out of pubs and clubs and at taxi ranks and takeaways.

There will be extra resources in place to attend any reports of domestic abuse at the times people may be returning home from the pub or when the whistle is being blown on big matches.

The operational response will also include work in custody units once suspects have been arrested. As well as investigating crimes and safeguarding victims, trained officers can make referrals to other agencies to put abusers on a path to change their ways.

Detective Superintendent Matt Scott, head of Public Protection at Cumbria Police, said: “Let’s be clear: football is not a cause of domestic abuse – but environments involving high emotions and alcohol consumption can sometimes lead to violent or abusive behaviour.

“We want anyone who is following the football this summer to enjoy it. Events such as these can see the country come together in what we hope will be an exciting tournament.

“But we want to see the beautiful side of the game; not the ugly results of people losing their tempers and taking out their frustrations on loved ones.

“Domestic abuse and protecting vulnerable people are priorities for us all-year-round – what we are doing during this tournament is enhancing our response at a time we know could lead to more reports.”

The police say that those who commit abuse are also encouraged to face up to their responsibilities and seek help.

Det Supt Scott said: “Nobody should ever have to suffer domestic abuse – and if you’re scared, there is help out there.

“Tackling these awful crimes and safeguarding vulnerable people is a key priority for us.

“We take reports seriously and we treat all cases with sensitivity. If you are suffering, please get in touch. We are here to help and support you.

“Even if right now you only have questions, I would urge you to contact us.”

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, David Allen, said: “Events such as the Euros bring many of us together to enjoy the festivities and, for the majority, are an exciting and overall positive time.

“However, for some, these celebrations can turn violent, which there is never an excuse for.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe around their partner or family member and should not have to depend on the outcome of a football game or how much their partner drinks at a party in order to feel safe.

“There is no excuse for domestic abuse. If you have been or believe you will be a victim of domestic abuse, please reach out to the police - they are there to help.

“However, I understand that not everyone is comfortable approaching the police, which is why I specifically commission services in Cumbria to support those who experience abuse – historic and recent – no matter if it has been reported to the Police or not."

What support is available for people?

Victim Support Cumbria - 0300 303 0157

Victim Support National - 0808 1689 111

Gateway 4 Women Carlisle - 01228 212090

Gateway 4 Women Workington - 01900 403220

The Freedom Project in West Cumbria - 07712 117986

