Half a million pounds worth of counterfeit goods seized at Appleby Horse Fair

More than half a million pounds worth of counterfeit goods were seized from the Appleby Horse Fair.

Westmorland and Furness Council trading standard officers worked alongside Cumbria Police at the event.

The trading standard officers found items including perfumes, sunglasses and wireless earphones.

Catherine Hornby, Trading Standards Manager said “Consumers are often not aware of the health risks involved in using counterfeit items.

The clean-up operation began after people left the town. Credit: PA

“Counterfeit Sunglasses may not provide any protection at all against ultra-violet rays, leaving the wearer at serious risk of eye damage.

“Counterfeit fragrances may contain poisonous chemicals, including cyanide and even human urine. They can cause reactions such as skin irritation, swelling, rashes and burns.

“I would advise members of the public to steer clear of buying counterfeit items. At best you will waste your money on a sub-standard product, at worst you may purchase something that is harmful.

"Counterfeit items are unregulated, and the counterfeiters have no regard for your health and safety.”

The RSPCA also confirmed that two horses died at the event over the weekend.

Police Gold Commander for Appleby Horse Fair 2024, Superintendent Dan St Quintin, said: “The 2024 Fair saw a new standard set for proactive enforcement which the work of Trading Standards significantly contributed towards.

“Our officers work closely with all other agencies before, during and after Appleby Horse Fair with the aim of making the Fair as safe as possible for all.

Thousands of people descended on Appleby over the weekend. Credit: ITV Border

"As such, we were pleased to be able to assist Trading Standards in their efforts to target potentially dangerous products being sold at Appleby.”

Director General of The Anti-Counterfeiting Group, Phil Lewis, said: “We highly commend Westmorland and Furnace Council Trading Standards team for their commitment to protecting consumers by removing counterfeit and potentially dangerous goods from this high profile event.

“The trade in fakes attacks the integrity of legitimate businesses and funds further criminality. We urge consumers to play a crucial role in combating this trade by making informed purchasing decisions to protect their families.”

