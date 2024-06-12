Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision with bus in Carlisle

One person is in hospital following a collision between a pedestrian and a bus in Carlisle city centre.

The incident happened on Lowther Street shortly after 12:30pm on Wednesday.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital, with their injuries not thought to be life threatening.

A Cumbria Police statement said: " Police were contacted at 12:42pm with a report of an road traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on Lowther Street, Carlisle.

"Police and emergency services attended the scene.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital shortly after. Injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

