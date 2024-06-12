The sale of a Banksy artwork has enabled "once in a generation" renovation works at a Cumbrian charity.

The piece of artwork was gifted to Southampton Hospitals Charity in May 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

The money from the sale of the artwork was then redistributed to various charities throughout the UK.

The artwork, called Game Changer, depicts a boy playing with superhero toys, discarding Batman and Spiderman, and instead choosing to play with a masked nurse in a Red Cross uniform.

Many of the bedrooms and bathrooms underwent refurbishment. Credit: Eden Valley Hospice

A note was found alongside, saying: "Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white."

The donated money has created a new specially designed entrance and reception area, and saw the bathrooms and bedrooms undertaken with a refurbishment.

Jenny Wilson, the hospice’s Director of Clinical Services and Deputy CEO, said: “The bedrooms and bathrooms in Jigsaw were around 16 years old and in great need of renovation, whilst the old entrance was not the most inviting or accessible for the children, young people and families who are supported by Jigsaw.

The artwork is called "Game Changer." Credit: PA

“This funding has allowed the hospice a once in a generation opportunity to make significant improvements to the only children’s hospice in the county, helping make Jigsaw even more welcoming and fit for purpose.

"This project allows Jigsaw to offer better, more dignified and homely care to those with life limiting illnesses from Cumbria and beyond.

The reception area was renovated as part of the works. Credit: Eden Valley Hospice

“We are so grateful to Banksy and of course to Southampton Hospitals Charity for their generosity, and to the many other funders who contributed, both locally here and across the country.”

Julie Clayton, hospice CEO, said: “We are really excited that the new entrance and bedrooms are officially open and we are already seeing the huge difference it is making to the stays of our children and young people.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped get this project off the ground, from the work put in by hospice staff and the design team and contractors, to the ideas put forward by our children, young people and their families."

