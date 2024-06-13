Borders Book Festival to get underway as region set for 'glorious celebration'

The Borders Book Festival is underway from Thursday as the organisers say the region gets set for a "glorious celebration."

The event takes place in Harmony Gardens in Melrose from Thursday 13 June until Sunday 16 June and will feature many big names from the world's of literary, sport, current affairs and news.

The festival gets underway with the announcement of the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction with six shortlisted writers vying for the £25,000 prize.

ITV broadcaster Robert Peston will be in attendance at the event, alongside, Clive Myrie, David Nicholls, Fred MacAulay, Rory Bremner and Sally Magnusson.

The book festival attracts thousands of visitors every year. Credit: Jen Owens

The book festival will also host a special event on the centenary of Eric Liddell's 400m win at the 1924 Olympics.

Festival Director, Alistair Moffat, said: “The Harmony Garden stage is set for another glorious celebration in our beautiful Borders home, and we could not be more excited to welcome old and new visitors alike to share in the joy.

"This year’s book festival sees familiar, much-loved faces returning to our marquees to spark laughter, debate and applause, as they do every year, but our programme also brings together new voices from across the cultural spectrum, creating a truly unique opportunity for exchanges of ideas and the sharing of connections.

"Harmony Garden is where the party is at this weekend, and we don’t want anybody to miss out.

"There are the myriad events to explore, but there is also the Food & Drink Village in which to indulge those summer cravings, and the electric atmosphere is added to by live music, unrivalled beauty in our surroundings, and the reunions of friends from far and wide in high summer.

"You have to be at Harmony Garden to experience the Borders Book Festival in all its glory.

"You can’t stream this on catch-up! So make sure you’re there with us to share in the magic.”

The festival takes place between Thursday 13 and Sunday 16 June. Credit: Lloyd Smith

Alan Bett, Head of Literature & Publishing at Creative Scotland said: "Borders Book Festival provides an important and diverse literary offering to the region and beyond.

"Covering everything from cookery to crime, politics to picture books, the programme caters to a broad range of literary interests and fosters a lifelong connection with books for everyone.

"It’s particularly encouraging to see a strong focus on young readers through the family festival, which lays essential groundwork for engaging children and young people in a future filled with reading and imagination."

