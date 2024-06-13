Dumfries schoolgirl to be mascot for opening game of Euro 2024

Play Brightcove video

Dumfries schoolgirl Addison Sinclair is "very happy" to be selected to be a mascot in the opening game of Euro 2024 as Scotland take on Germany.

Addison won a supermarket competition to travel over to Munich as the Scots take on the hosts.

Supporters on both sides of the border are looking forward to what they hope will be a memorable and exciting competition, with Addison packing her bags for the journey of a lifetime.

Speaking to ITV Border, Addison said: "I have been a Scotland fan for my whole life and I love playing football, it is the best.

Addison is hoping to be paired alongside her favourite Celtic player, Callum McGregor. Credit: ITV Border

"When I was bouncing on my trampoline my mum shouted me over telling me she had something to tell me and told me that I had won a competition to be a mascot over there.

"I was very, very happy."

Addison inherited her love of football from her Dad, Grant, but it's her mum who'll be accompanying her to the Euro's while he will take the occasion in from the family sofa.

Grant Sinclair, said: “I will be sitting watching it in the house, it is not for me it is for Addison.

"If she wants to go with mum or dad then it is entirely up to her. Mummy is going to go because she worked so hard and organised it.

"I will be very proud and might be a bit emotional watching her walk out. We hope she is going to get paired up with a Celtic player when she walks out for Scotland."

