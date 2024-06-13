A man was left with "serious facial injuries" after an alleged attack by a group of teenagers in the Scottish Borders.

The 72-year-old was taken to hospital following the incident at a playground on Hall Street, in Innerleithen, at around 7pm on Saturday 8 June.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore, of Police Scotland, said: “This was an unprovoked attack that left an elderly man with serious injuries.

“Officers have been carrying out door to door and CCTV enquiries to try to identify those involved.

“The park was busy and we are asking anyone in the area at the time to come forward to help us with our enquiries."

The group was described as being between the ages of 13 and 16. The force said they were wearing black hoodies.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 3080 of Saturday, 8 June.

