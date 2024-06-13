Parking disruption is set to hit Carlisle as the Sands Centre car park is set to close for eight weeks.

Hundreds of car parking spaces will be lost throughout the summer as Cumberland Council undertakes "essential improvement works."

The Swifts Bank car park will also be closed for two weeks. The car park will be shut from Saturday 15 June and once work is complete the work will begin on the Sands Centre car park.

In a statement Cumberland Council said: " The essential improvement works will include resurfacing both The Sands and Swifts Bank Car Parks, as well as the junction of Newmarket Road and Newark Terrace.

"Enhancements to the lighting, drainage, and general infrastructure, and a new parking layout with wider, more user-friendly parking bays."

