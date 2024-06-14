Dumfries choir release song to inspire Scotland in the Euros

Play Brightcove video

A Dumfries choir has released a song in the hope of inspiring Scotland in Germany at Euro 2024.

The Tartan Army have travelled in their thousands as Scotland get set to take on the hosts tonight, live on ITV.

While excitement is building both sides of the border the choir in Dumfries are hoping their song can inspire Scotland onto a memorable campaign.

Scotland take on Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Euro 2024. Credit: ITV Border

Choir member Debs Colley said: “From the minute we found out about it and doing all of the training and practices for completing the song has been brilliant, it has been a whirlwind sort of experience."

Hoping to tap into the Tartan Army's everlasting optimism the song was produced through a collaboration from various different artists across the country.

Musician Colin Hunter said: "It has been incredible, super easy. As soon as we got in they were really enthused really got ready to go, knew what we were doing and they made us really welcome.

"All the push to get this song out has been super easy because everyone has worked together. It has been brilliant."

It is hoped the song will inspire Scotland throughout Euro 2024. Credit: ITV Border

Fellow musician John McMustard, said: “It has been great having 90 other people share the posts and getting their friends and family behind it as well."

Choir member Ian Gray believes that the Scotland supporters will be the twelfth man come kick off on Friday.

He said: "In particular with Scotland they talk about their being just eleven players on the park but there is no doubt about it that the Scotland fans are like an extra player.

"They are the best country's fans in the world."

