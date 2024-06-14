Kendal Pride begins as festival celebrates second year

The second Kendal Pride is underway as hundreds of people descend on the town for a weekend of celebrations.

The event is branded as "pride done differently" and will offer various activities across the weekend.

Starting on Friday 14 June and running until Sunday 16 June the weekend will feature live music and entertainment.

The event is set to attract hundreds of visitors to the town. Credit: Kendal Pride/Sarah Hewitt

Jamie Hooper, chair of the organising group, said: “We’re delighted to share the programme for Kendal Pride 2024 and we hope that everyone, no matter who they are or how they identify, can find something for them.

“We believe in ‘doing pride differently’ and we think the programme reflects that, making the most of our beautiful outdoor spaces and offering an engaging and artistic range of things to experience.

“We hope faces old and new will join us for what’s sure to be a joy-filled and celebratory weekend."

There will be a host of activities taking place throughout the weekend including walks, runs, cycles, zumba, yoga, swims and workshops.

Helen Stalker, Associate Curator for Lakeland Arts added: “At Abbot Hall, we are creating spaces for people to come together, find inspiration and engage with art.

"We are delighted to host Kendal Pride Village this year and support the LGBTQIA+ and local community in celebrating everyone who makes the town what it is.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Abbot Hall for this vibrant community celebration.”

