Man arrested as £180,000 worth of cannabis discovered at port

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police made the discovery of £180,000 worth of cannabis at Cairnryan.

The discovery was made at the port at around 19:30 on Wednesday, 12 June, when police stopped a van.

Police say the drugs had a potential street value of up to £180,000 .

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Fergus Hutcheson said: "Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and will take all measures to disrupt those involved.

"This arrest underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

"Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact us via 101, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...