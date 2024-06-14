Scottish rugby union season comes to an end with Edinburgh City Sevens

Play Brightcove video

The rugby union season finally comes to an end this weekend with the Edinburgh City 7s and there will be plenty of Borders representation.

The event attracts some of the best rugby players from throughout the UK with the quality set to be high over the two days.

Organiser David Crawford said: "In 2018 we had 26 teams across two rugby competitions and a dodgeball competition.

"We are now up to 125 so it has definitely expanded and hopefully we keep getting bigger and bigger.

"We have the space to so there are plenty of plans anyway.

"The elite is always a great tournament and we have seen some really exciting players over the years. This year it will be no different with the rumours of people that are coming up to play."

