The King's birthday honours list announced as people in our region recognised

The King's 2024 birthday honours list has been released with residents in Cumbria and southern Scotland being recognised for their efforts in the local community.

OBE's, MBE's and BEM's have all been awarded to people in the region who have given exceptional service in public and community life and are committed to making a difference to those around them.

Here are some of the people in our region being honoured by the King.

Who has received what honours?

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Lorrayne Hughes for services to Education

Professor Brian James Webster-Henderson for services to the NHS and to Education

Humphrey Giles Welfare for services to Heritage in the North of England

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Andrew Airey for services to the Prevention of Young Suicide

David Geoffrey Jones for services to the community in Morland, Cumbria

Victoria Jayne Moorby for Services to the Defence and Aerospace Industry

Richard Ogden for services to the community in Cumbria and to Young People in the UK and Abroad

Fiona Kennedy Stobart for Services to Community Palliative Care

James Edward Walker for Services to Tourism

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM):

Thomas Coulthard for Services to Heritage and to the community in the Lake District, Cumbria

Dennis Laird for services to the community in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

