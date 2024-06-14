Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen from house in Scottish Borders

Police are appealing for information after thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen from a house in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened in Eddleston on Tuesday, 11 June.

The break-in happened on Bellfield Crescent between 11:30am and 1:30pm. Police Scotland say that enquiries are ongoing to determine if anything else was stolen.

Detective Constable Liam Myres said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the housebreaking who noticed anything at all suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would also be keen to hear from members of the public with ring doorbell or dash-cam footage which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1808 of Tuesday, 11 June, 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...