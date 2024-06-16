Two men have been arrested and a knuckelduster was seized in West Cumbria after an incident at the Whitehaven branch of McDonald's.

Cumbria Police say their Copeland officers dealt with the incident on the evening of Friday 14 June.

The force stated that the two men arrested have been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

In a statement, Cumbria Police said: "PC2518 Diesveld and officers from 5 section have arrested 2 males for possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at McDonalds Whitehaven earlier this evening. This knuckleduster was seized and taken off the streets before it could cause someone serious harm."

Later that evening, the force says PC Diesveld went on to arrest another male following a report of an altercation.

The constable responded to the call of two males fighting in a shop on Meadow Road.

One man was arrested on suspicion of section 4 public order causing fear or provocation of violence.

